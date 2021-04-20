Broadway Actors March On Broadway As Broadway Fights Back Against Decade Long Problem

Always political Broadway is marching in response to The Hollywood Reporter cover story on Scott Rudin. Activists from the Broadway community are coming together to combat racism and inequality in the theatre industry for March on Broadway: Broadway Fights Back on Thursday, April 22 at 1pm beginning at Columbus Circle, and marching to occupy space in multiple locations. An ASL interpreter is planned to be available for the event.

What nobody is really speaking about is these stories of abuse are decades old and now it’s a big deal? Also you work for an abusive employer for over 8 months, who is at fault here? You took the job because you wanted to work for an industry powerhouse. David Merrick, Hal Prince, Jerome Robbins, Michael Bennett, Bob Fosse and the list is endless all had tempers, put people put down and they got results. But then it was ok. Now in a pandemic when an industry is in crises, we speak out. I have only mention dead people because we live in the land of mob rule and I am not outing anybody.

I do not condone abuse, but name an industry where the heads of it are not sadistic. It is part of getting to the top and staying there. It may not be right, but this is a fact of life.

By the way let’s finish the story of the man whose hand was smashed by the computer. Do you know what he wanted and got? Producing credit on a major film. Andrew Coles, who talked about the incident by his own admission is an activist, yet he did nothing, until now……………why? This incident took place years ago.

Andrew Coles

Before we put down Broadway’s players, shouldn’t there first be an industry? The Music Man as far as I am concerned is the only show that can restart Broadway, giving jobs to at least 200 people and bringing tourism back to Manhattan, if least for a night.

Before the pandemic Rudin had Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The Lehman Trilogy about to open. West Side Story, The Inheritance,

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Hillary and Clinton, King Lear,

To Kill a Mockingbird, The Waverly Gallery and The Ferryman, were all his in 2019. These shows gave approximately 1500 people jobs and keep Broadway thriving. Name another powerhouse who could or did do that!

If you think I am a friend or fan of Scott Rudin, you are wrong. I had to fight my way to review his shows and I have never met him. What I am fan is of theatre….good theatre and a industry that survives what is going down in our country.

Now back to the press release that was sent to me.

The Demands:

1. Scott Rudin to be removed from the Broadway League – If he is not removed from the Broadway League, we want restoration. We want Scott to publicly choose 20 BIPOC run theatres and donate a LARGE SUM of money to them.

2. A full list of organizations that AEA is working with to help Black, Indigenous, and POC feel safer.

3. A full report of how the 2020 Equity dues were spent and what percentage is being spent to help conversations around diversity.

4. Achieve greater inclusion for trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming artists.

5. We want visibility on how the national council votes for policies. We also want efforts to improve diversity within the council.

6. We want to achieve greater inclusion for artists with visible and nonvisible differing abilities.

There will be guest speakers from all facets of the theatre community including the organizers Nattalyee Randall and Courtney Daniels, along with Broadway star Eden Espinosa, Hamilton’s Ryan Vasquez, James Pierce III, Brandon Michael Nase, Jaime Cepero, Dear Evan Hansen’s Diamond Essence White, Sis, Paige Levy, Mean Girls’ Ashley De La Rosa, and the organization Everybody Black. The lineup is subject to change.

Organizers Nattalyee Randall and Courtney Daniels said, "We do not want this to be actors vs the union, we DO want the union to do its job and keep us safe.

Speaker Eden Espinosa shared on Instagram, “Interesting how the theater publications picked up that Karen Olivo wasn’t returning to Moulin Rouge in LESS THAN AN HOUR. And needed to be called out into publicizing ANYTHING about the abuse that human beings suffered at the hands of Scott Rudin.”

Maybe one should point out Ms. Olivo has never been in a Scott Rudin production, Moulin Rouge was not a Rudin production, has quit Broadway once before and was wrong for the role she played! She should have been grateful.