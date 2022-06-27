Broadway and Off Broadway Album Releases

Ghostlight Records announced the release of Trevor (Original Cast Recording) in digital and streaming formats. This coincides with the filmed version of the Off-Broadway production on Disney+, also released today. Trevor features book and lyrics by Dan Collins(Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). The show was directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographed by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor is based on the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne. The album was produced by Kurt Deutsch and Matt Deitchman, with orchestrations by Greg Pliska. Stream or download the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/TrevorPR

Cast members made a special appearance at NYC Youth Pride – a celebration of LGBTQIA+ and ally teens. www.nycpride.org/event/youth-pride

A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Trevor is about living your best life with a ton of passion… and a touch of pizzazz. It’s 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.

Thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger from Sugarland, Texas was cast in the title role of “Trevor” following a process which included a national virtual casting call with over 1300 submissions. The 19-member company of also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne, was also created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. www.TheTrevorProject.org

Ghostlight also release the cast album to Mrs. Doubtfire Writers: music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, with Tony nominee Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Peter Bartlett, Charity Angél Dawson, Mark Evanse, J. Harrison Ghee, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, and Brad Oscar.

Look for Kalevala: The Musical (Concept Album). I am hearing great things about this. Music and lyrics by Johanna Telander featuring Ramin Karimloo, Julia Murney, Alyssa Fox, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, and Kay Trinidad.



The Visitor Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Brian Yorkey, featuring David Hyde Pierce, Jacqueline Antaramian, Alysha Deslorieux, Ahmad Maksoud, Robert Ariza, Anthony Chan, Delius Doherty, C.K. Edwards, Will Erat, Brandon Espinoza, Sean Ewing, Albert Guerzon, Crystal Joy, Marla Louissaint, Sahar Milani, Dimitri Joseph Moïse, Takafumi Nikaido, Pauli Pontrelli, and Katie Terza



MJ the Musical that should have won Best Musical is releasing an album July 15, 2022. Sony Music

brings the talented of Myles Frost, Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, Gabriel Ruîz, Christian Wilson/Walter Russell III, Tavon Olds-Sample, Devin Trey Campbell, Antione L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Raymond Baynard, John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Lamont Walker II, Zelig Williams, Kali May Grinder, Wonza Johnson, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Michelle Mercedes, Ramone Nelson, Aramie Payton, Kyle Robinson, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright to your home.