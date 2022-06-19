Broadway Bares Celebrate 30 Years of Baring it All

Broadway Bares: XXX, is a one-night-only extravaganza of provocative new production numbers inspired by the show’s sexy and sensual three-decade run.

Two scintillating shows at 9:30 pm and midnight will feature full-out production numbers with more than 150 tantalizing dancers and beloved Broadway stars.

Over its illustrious 30-year history, Broadway Bares has taken audiences on a variety of voyeuristic voyages. From titillating travels across the friendly skies to playfully pleasurable game nights, from flirtatious fairy tales to risque road trips. Broadway Bares has celebrated sumptuous superheroes and randy rock stars, delectable doctors and glittering Greek gods. Broadway Bares: XXX will combine the best of three decades of striptease, humor, high-flying aerial work, high-energy dance, celebrity appearances and its always prevalent proclamation of pride.

The Broadway Bares celebration also will feature special guest appearances by the queens of Broadway’s Tony Award Best Musical nominee Six, Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, Bonnie Milligan, Maulik Pancholy and Jason Tam. More special guests will be announced soon.

Laya Barak will return to direct, with Jonathan Lee as associate director and Bares creator Jerry Mitchell and longtime director and performer Nick Kenkel as executive producers.

The choreographers taking on the task of creating audience-enthralling entertainment, in addition to Barak, Kenkel and Lee, are Al Blackstone, Jessica Castro, Chloe Davis, Armando Farfan Jr., Richard J. Hinds, Stephanie Klemons, Sekou McMiller, Michael Lee Scott, Gabby Sorrentino, Kellen Stancil, Andrew Turteltaub.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares‘ first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. Since then, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21 million for Broadway Cares.

Last year, Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home turned its signature blend of dance and striptease into all-new cinematically filmed mini movies. The spectacular stream has raised $349,434 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.