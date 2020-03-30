Broadway Brings Good News

The Broadway Relief Project has brought Broadway seamstresses, actors, and other people in the community to meet the need for 10 million surgical gowns the local government had requested earlier this week. In a matter of days, the project recruited over 600 volunteers.

Leading the charge is Javier Munoz, from Broadway’s Hamilton. “I got on calls and found so many people ready to participate and volunteer.” Munoz, is living with HIV and is a cancer survivor.

Jeff Whiting, owner of Open Jar Studios donated his theatrical studio space as the project’s manufacturing facility. He is working with the city to negotiate an official contract. The contract allowed them to obtain materials and to pay volunteers for their work.

Molly Braverman, director of Broadway Green Alliance, found fabric donations and transferring materials.

Bruce Barish, who runs Ernest Winzer Cleaners, a dry cleaning business catering to Broadway shows supplied drivers and vans.

The Theatrical Wardrobe Union Local 764 called for area laborers to volunteer their skills. They became in contact with a domestic violence shelter and a senior center in the city who are in need of non-medical grade masks.

The union created a Facebook group called Sew The Curve Flat, connected clinics and hospitals across the country in need of PPEs.

Kristina Hanford and Kyle Reilly, launched a virtual babysitting service employing out of work Broadway performers. The performers entertain, teach, and collaborate with young kids through FaceTime and Zoom, allowing parents who are working from home to get things done. 100% of payments go directly to the performers.

The service offers both individual and group sessions for kids between 3 and 12 years old.

Fun activities include:

puppet shows

improv games

dance parties

sing alongs

math activities

story telling

trivia

homework help

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Redbull has extended their submissions by one week. Submissions now close at Noon on Monday, April 6. This year’s theme is “Private Lives,” which now seems somehow more timely. Six brand new short plays will be selected from this OPEN SUBMISSION process to be presented in staged readings alongside two new short plays by commissioned writers Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play, Daddy) and Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Seminar) on Monday, July 20, 2020 in New York City. You’ve got a week. Get writing!

