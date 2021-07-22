Broadway Buskers Brings Aaron LaVigne and J. Breckenridge

On July 23rd at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets Broadway Buskers presents Aaron LaVigne and J. Breckenridge.

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square.

All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.



Performers for June 23rd: Aaron LaVigne (Rent, Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark, Jesus Christ Superstar). Aaron is excited to perform in Times Square before returning to the 50th Anniversary Tour of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Jesus Christ Superstar this fall, where is honored to portray the role of Jesus. Thanks to all who continue support the arts!

aaronlavigne.com

J. Breckenridge (Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys, The Ritz) B’way: Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys, The Ritz. Off-B’way: The Scottsboro Boys, Saved. Tour: The Book of Mormon. Regional includes: Dave (Arena Stage), Tales of the City (A.C.T.), Memphis (La Jolla/5th Ave). TV: American Rust; Blue Bloods; The Blacklist; FBI; Finding Me: The Series. Film: Finding Me: Truth. BFA: CCM. Debut album Monotony out now on all platforms!

j-breckenridge.com

The Broadway Buskers concert series is co-curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.