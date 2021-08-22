MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway Buskers: Damon Daunno and Heath Saunders 

Broadway Buskers brings Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square.

All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.
 
This weeks performers for August 27th are

Damon Daunno (The Lucky Ones, Hadestown, Oklahoma!)
Film: Damon can next be seen starring in the feature, The Hating Game, opposite Lucy Hale. Theater (select): Oklahoma! (Broadway – Tony Award Nom; Drama Desk Nom), The Lucky Ones(Lucille Lortel Award), Hadestown (NYTW); TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Blue Bloods (CBS) Damon can be heard on the Grammy nominated cast recording of Oklahoma! and NYTW soundtrack of Hadestown.

Heath Saunders (The Great CometAlice By HeartJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Heath Saunders is a New York based singer, actor, composer, writer, and multi-instrumentalist, probably best known from The Great Comet on Broadway. He spends an extraordinary amount of time developing new musicals, most of which he can’t actually tell you about. Check out his self-produced EP “Does Not Play Well with Others (I Hope You’re Not “Others”).”
TheSaundersCollective.com

The Broadway Buskers concert series is co-curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

