Broadway

Broadway Buskers: Ethan Slater/Dru Serkes

Broadway Buskers: Ethan Slater/Dru Serkes

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square.

All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.

Performers for September 17th from 6 – 8 pm at Times Square Plaza on Broadway between 43rd-44th Streets.

Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys) is a grateful veteran of Broadway Buskers now for a 4th season! With over 4 hours of music released to date, his latest delivery, “I Still Do,” is truly a gift for avid and casual listeners alike. His music video for “Stormy” (from the EP “Me &”) was selected for screening at the New Hope Film Festival later this summer. Follow Dru as he plans to release more music later this year!
http://www.druserkes.com

Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Assassins) is an actor, writer, and musician. He was nominated for a Tony Award, and won the Drama Desk Award for playing SpongeBob in The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway. Some of what you’ll hear at Buskers comes from the musical Edge of the World, which he co-wrote with Nick Blaemire. You can hear the concept album on Spotify, along with Ethan’s two other EP’s of original music.
https://www.ethanslater.com

The Broadway Buskers concert series is co-curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

