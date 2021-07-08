Broadway Buskers: Gerard Canonico/BANDITS ON THE RUN

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square.

All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.



Performers for June 9th:

Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Spring Awakening, American Idiot)

Broadway credits include: Les Miserables, Be More Chill, Groundhog Day, Spring Awakening, American Idiot. Off-Broadway credits include: Bare, Dear Evan Hansen, Brooklynite, The Talls. Feature Films: Stuck, Not Fade Away, Boy Wonder. He was most recently seen in the Old Globe Production of Almost Famous. His single “In Time” is available on all streaming platforms.

@gerardcanonicoofficial

Bandits on the Run (Swept Away, Dickinson)

Bandits on the Run is an indie-folk-pop outfit consisting of three lead singers, guitar, cello, suitcase drum, accordion, and toy instruments. Hailing from Brooklyn, they’re known for their vivacious performance style, genre-defying sound, soaring harmonies & ability to make music magic happen everywhere from subway platforms to concert halls. Their latest EP, Now Is The Time, is now out everywhere.

The Broadway Buskers concert series is co-curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.