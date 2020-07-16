Broadway Buskers: Heath Saunders / Rachel Potter

Times Square’s annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns for its third season. Tune in and enjoy FREE concerts by Broadway’s multi-talented artists, from their living room to yours.

Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) is a New York based singer, actor, composer, writer, and multi-instrumentalist, probably best known from The Great Comet on Broadway. He spends an extraordinary amount of time developing new musicals, most of which he can’t actually tell you about. Check out his self-produced EP “Does Not Play Well with Others (I Hope You’re Not “Others”).”

TheSaundersCollective.com

Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita, Wicked) is both a Broadway star and an accomplished Nashville recording artist. She has appeared on Broadway in The Addams Family, the revival of Evita, and on tour in Wicked. A Top 12 finalist on Season 3 of The X Factor, Rachel still enjoys a fruitful solo career, having released 2 solo albums and multiple singles.

RachelPotterMusic.com

The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.