MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Broadway Buskers: Heath Saunders / Rachel Potter

Broadway Buskers: Heath Saunders / Rachel Potter

Times Square’s annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns for its third season. Tune in and enjoy FREE concerts by Broadway’s multi-talented artists, from their living room to yours.

Heath Saunders (The Great CometAlice By HeartJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) is a New York based singer, actor, composer, writer, and multi-instrumentalist, probably best known from The Great Comet on Broadway. He spends an extraordinary amount of time developing new musicals, most of which he can’t actually tell you about. Check out his self-produced EP “Does Not Play Well with Others (I Hope You’re Not “Others”).”
TheSaundersCollective.com

Rachel Potter (The Addams FamilyEvitaWicked) is both a Broadway star and an accomplished Nashville recording artist. She has appeared on Broadway in The Addams Family, the revival of Evita, and on tour in Wicked. A Top 12 finalist on Season 3 of The X Factor, Rachel still enjoys a fruitful solo career, having released 2 solo albums and multiple singles. 
RachelPotterMusic.com

The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

Jamie deRoy & friends Brings William Finn, 2016 Broadway Revival of Falsettos Cast and More To Stream

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2020
Read More

Broadway Records Releases Our Table: Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 14, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 14th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 13, 2020
Read More

Tim Minchin Composer of Matilda The Musical…. Live

Suzanna BowlingJuly 13, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 13th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 12, 2020
Read More

Jimmie Allen Hits Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 11th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 10, 2020
Read More