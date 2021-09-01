MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway Buskers : Jen Sánchez/baby chemist 

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square.

All concerts are FREE and we encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.
 
Performers for September 3rd:

Jen Sánchez (The Rose Tattoo, Sunday in the Park with George, West Side Story) Originally from Albuquerque, NM, Jen is a songwriter and actress who has been featured in 8 Broadway shows. Her music has been called “defiant in its originality, filled with wit and unexpected humor.” Her latest song “Heartbeat” won the Times Square Alliance audience choice award and is available on all steaming platforms.
@hennihennisanchez

baby chemist (Spongebob the Musical) is indie Americana duo Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz. Their released singles, the astral Americana “I’ll Still Be Here,” retro-soul “Ride In,” and acoustic cover of Hank Williams’ “Long Gone Lonesome Blues,” are available everywhere. Check babychemistband.com for upcoming performances. As actors, catch them on HBO, AppleTV+, Cartoon Network, NBC, Nickelodeon, and Netflix.
@babychemist

The Broadway Buskers concert series is co-curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

