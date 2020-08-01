MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway Buskers: Lauren Elder and James Harkness

Times Square’s annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns for its third season. Tune in and enjoy FREE concerts by Broadway’s multi-talented artists, from their living room to yours.

Lauren Elder (Mary and MaxHairSide Show). Lauren Elder is an actress, singer-songwriter, and whistler living in NYC. She was most recently seen as a finalist in Times Square’s Songs for Our City Songwriting Challenge. She has been seen on Law & Order and Boardwalk Empire and in the Broadway revivals of Hair and Side Show. Lauren blends the ukulele and whistling with influences of folk, jazz, and pop to create her unique, whimsical sound.
LaurenElderMusic.com

James Harkness (Ain’t Too ProudBeautifulChicago). Broadway veteran, multi-faceted artist blessed to be able to work in different aspects of this business both as a performer and the other side of the table. Grateful to be able to share the singer-songwriter side with you.
@ijamesharkness

The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

