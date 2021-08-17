Broadway Buskers: Masi Asare and Joel Waggoner

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square.

All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.



Performers for August 20:

Masi Asare (The Family Resemblance, Paradise Square, Monsoon Wedding) is a composer, lyricist, and playwright. Shows include: The Family Resemblance (book/music/lyrics); Paradise Square (lyrics), opening in Chicago this fall and Broadway early 2022; Monsoon Wedding (lyrics); Sympathy Jones (music/lyrics); and the play Mirror of Most Value for Marvel. She was a Dramatists Guild Fellow and won the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award and Stacey Mindich “Go Write A Musical” Lilly Award. Masi is on the theatre faculty at Northwestern.

Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill, School of Rock, Advent Carolndar) is a writer, actor, composer, music director, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, comedian, and one-time game show winner. Broadway: School of Rock, Be More Chill. Off-Broadway: Southern Comfort(Public Theater). Regional: Knoxville (Asolo Rep) Media: Joel & Julia’s Advent Carolndar featured on NPR and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Debut Single “Unlikely Warrior” available on iTunes.

The Broadway Buskers concert series is co-curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.