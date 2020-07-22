Broadway Buskers: Melissa Li & Kit Yan / BEN WEXLER

Times Square’s annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns for its third season. Tune in and enjoy FREE concerts by Broadway’s multi-talented artists, from their living room to yours.

Melissa Li & Kit Yan (with special guest Sushma Saha) (Interstate, MISS STEP, Cancelled)

Kit Yan and Melissa Li are an award-winning Queer Asian-American musical theater writing team based in NYC. They are the creators of Interstate (Mixed Blood premiere), MISS STEP (5th Avenue Theatre commission), Cancelled (Keen Company commission), and May Day (NewYorkRep commission). They are 2019 DGF Fellows, MacDowell Fellows, Lincoln Center Writers-in-Residence, and current Company One Fellows.

InterstateMusical.com

Ben Wexler (Washington Square, 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant Winner)

Ben Wexler is a composer, lyricist, and educator. He is a 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant Winner and 2018 Fred Ebb Award Finalist. His writing includes Washington Square (with Kirsten Childs), Key Change (Rodgers Award Finalist), and BLOCKED (TWUSA Commission). Ben is the Artistic Director of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and an adjunct lecturer at Columbia Law School. BenWexler.com

The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.