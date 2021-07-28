MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway Buskers Presents Plain Austen and Ryan Scott Oliver

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square.

All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.
 
Performers for July 30th from 6-8 at Times Square Plaza between 44th and 45th.

Plain Austen (Diana, Days of Rage) otherwise known as Austen Danielle Bohmer is an actor, singer/songwriter, and proud ASTEP teaching artist. Her debut album, A Time For Letters, is available on all platforms. Buy it on Bandcamp and 100% of proceeds go to Lavender Rights Project. Broadway: Diana. Off-Broadway: Days of Rage (Second Stage). TV: FBI: Most Wantedaustendaniellebohmer.com

Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM: A Musical Exhibition, Jasper in Deadland) was called “the future of Broadway… a major new voice in musical theatre” (Entertainment Weekly). Jasper in Deadland; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; We Foxes; Darling and more. He’s currently at work on an adaption of Hugo (based on the 2011 Martin Scorsese film) and Heart and Souls (Universal Theatricals). @ryanscottoliver

The Broadway Buskers concert series is co-curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

