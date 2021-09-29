BROADWAY BUSKERS: ZACK ZADEK/NORA SCHELL/HEATH SAUNDERS

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square.

All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.



Performers for October 1st:

Zack Zadek (DEATHLESS, The Crazy Ones) is a two time MacDowell, UCross, VCCA, & DGF Fellow. Zack won the Weston Award for his show DEATHLESS (dir Tina Landau) which was seen at Goodspeed in 2017. His work has been developed at The O’Neill, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Signature, Roundabout, The 5th Avenue, TheatreWorks SV, The Playwright’s Center, & more. He holds commissions from Mike Bosner, Arena Stage, & Ars Nova/Jill Furman.

Nora Schell (Spamilton, Jagged Little Pill) graduated from The University of Michigan with a BFA in Musical Theatre and a minor in Gender, Race and Nation. Their Off-Broadway debut in SPAMILTON garnered them Drama Desk, Drama League and Clive Barnes Award nominations. They were dubbed “a name to watch” by New York Times critic Ben Brantley and received rave reviews from a multitude of renowned pundits. Nora made their Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill. You can see them next at Asolo Repertory Theatre playing the role of “Hud” in Hair. With their educational background, they continue to cultivate a career focused on the intersection of performing and social justice.

Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) is a New York based singer, actor, composer, writer, and multi-instrumentalist, probably best known from The Great Comet on Broadway. He spends an extraordinary amount of time developing new musicals, most of which he can’t actually tell you about. Check out his self-produced EP “Does Not Play Well with Others (I Hope You’re Not “Others”).”

TheSaundersCollective.com

The Broadway Buskers concert series is co-curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.