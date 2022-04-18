MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway Celebrates Earth Day With A Textile Drive

On April 20th, join the Broadway Green Alliance and the Broadway community to celebrate Earth Day 2022. From 11:00 AM2:00 PM at TSq Plaza 46-47 Broadway between 46th-47th Streets, you can donate and make a difference.

Take climate action by bringing your used and clean clothing, shoes, hats, belts, handbags, and curtains to be recycled. Wearable Collections will repurpose or recycle those textiles, keeping them out of landfills. There will also be an opportunity to upcycle linens, blankets, and towels for Towels for Toto, an initiative that repurposes used towels for local NYC animal shelters.

You can donate: used and clean clothing, shoes, curtains, hats, linens and blankets, towels, handbags, and belts.

The textile drive will NOT accept: pillows, comforters, rugs and carpets, large luggage, fabric yardage and scraps, or household items.

