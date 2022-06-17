MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative will present Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a free outdoor event centered around Black joy and unity that will feature Black Broadway performers in a free outdoor 90-minute concert.

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth starts at noon and is a free 90-minute concert featuring Black performers, and allies, performing their own works of art, with their song, dance, and poetry accompanied by live music provided by The Music Performance Trust Fund. The event features cast members from Broadway shows including: The Book of Mormon; Company; Dear Evan Hansen; Funny Girl; The Minutes; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Mr. Saturday Night; Paradise Square; The Phantom of the Opera; and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. The afternoon celebration also includes kids from current and recent Broadway shows performing a rendition of “Young, Gifted, and Black.”

The creative and production team includes Steve H. Broadnax III as Director and Writer, Rashad McPherson as Music Director, Brian Moreland and Aaliytha Stevens as Executive Producers, Nzinga Williams and Devon Miller of Foresight Theatrical as General Managers, and Jhanaë Bonnick as Stage Manager.

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth is open to all and features Black performers, and allies, from a variety of Broadway shows performing their own works of art, with their song, dance, and poetry accompanied by live music provided by The Music Performance Trust Fund. In addition, the event will welcome notable guest speakers to celebrate this momentous day.

The goal of Black to Broadway is to inspire deeper engagement with, awareness of, and access to Broadway for all Black people. Created by The Broadway League in 2019, and originally called Let’s Do Broadway, this initiative is an industry-wide celebration of the Black community on Broadway—on stage, in the audience, behind the scenes, and as leaders in the Broadway community.

