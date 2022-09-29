Broadway Composer and Lyricist Jason Robert Brown to Perform at Axelrod PAC

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents an afternoon with Broadway composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 16. The three-time Tony Award-winner is best known for the musicals Parade and The Bridges of Madison County, the latter which had a star-studded run at the Axelrod in Spring 2022.

“For those who have been hesitant to return to the theater after COVID-19, now is your chance,” said Axelrod Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco. “For all new and returning donors, this concert will be FREE as our way of thanking you for being a part of our mission to bring diverse, quality arts to Monmouth County!”

Brown is best known for his dazzling scores to some of the most renowned musicals of his generation and has been hailed as “one of Broadway’s smartest and most sophisticated songwriters since Stephen Sondheim” (Philadelphia Inquirer). The New York Times refers to him as “a leading member of a new generation of composers who embody high hopes for the American musical.” Two of his Off-Broadway musicals, The Last Five Years and 13, were recently turned into films.

“I am thrilled to be bringing my music to the Axelrod,” said Brown. “After last season’s extraordinary production of The Bridges of Madison County, I feel certain that my work has a home in Deal.”

Brown has created arrangements and orchestrations for Liza Minnelli, John Pizzarelli and Michael Feinstein, among others, and shared the mic with the likes of Ariana Grande, Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose. His songs, including the cabaret standard Stars and the Moon, have been performed and recorded by Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter, Betty Buckley and Renée Fleming.

“I am especially excited to collaborate with my friend Mykal Kilgore, surely the most exciting vocalist I know, as is attested by his Grammy nomination!” said Brown. “We will be performing a mix of songs from my shows and albums, as well as several new pieces I am working on. I can’t wait to share this work with the wonderful audiences at the Axelrod.”

Brown was the musical arranger for Prince of Broadway, a celebration of the career of his mentor, Harold Prince. He contributed music and/or lyrics for the stage versions of Honeymoon in Vegas, Fuddy Meers, The Waverly Gallery and Mr. Saturday Night.

Tickets are $32-65 and are available by calling (732) 531-9106 ext. 14. For more information on VIP tickets, visit www.axelrodartscenter.com. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking.