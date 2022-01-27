MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway Divafest! Takes Over the Argyle Theatre

Just last week, the Argyle Theatre welcomed Broadway Divafest! produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis.

Featured artists included Tari Kelly (Anything Goes; Groundhog Day; Something Rotten!; The Boy From Oz; How the Grinch Stole Christmas; Show Boat),

Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; Wicked)

Janine LaManna (Seussical; The Drowsey Chaperone; Swing; Ragtime)

Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!; Kiss of the Spiderwoman; Aspects of Love; Chess)

and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King).

Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

Musical selections included the best of classic and contemporary musical theatre.

Shows represented were Mamma Mia!; The Phantom of the Opera; The Lion King; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Anything Goes; The King and I; Little Shop of Horrors; The Prom; Evita; Funny Girl: Into the Woods; Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Sister Act; Crazy for You: Tarzan; Smokey Joe’s Café and much more!!!!! It was a memorable evening full of Broadway showstoppers for audience members of all ages.

Cabaret

