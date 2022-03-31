Broadway Does Concert of The Little Match Girl to Support UNICEF and Te Ukraine

Led by a Broadway cast, the iconic tale of The Little Match Girl returns to New York City on Friday, April 8, 2022. This special one-night concert will be presented as a benefit for UNICEF USA and their ongoing efforts in Ukraine. Presented by Oxygen Media and Emma Wang in association with Nava Wang, it will be performed in The Nave at Riverside Church (490 Riverside Drive). Tickets are $39-$99 and can be purchased by visiting UNICEF USA.

It’s New Year’s Eve, and the Little Match Girl is forced onto the streets to sell matches to support her family. Cold and alone, her wondrous imagination takes her away from the harsh realities and struggles of her daily life. Armed with match sticks and music, she finds the hope we all need. The Little Match Girl the iconic story by Hans Christian Anderson, returns to New York City as it comes to life in this brand-new musical concert adaptation with a stunning, contemporary score filled with soaring melodies.

UNICEF USA supports UNICEF’s global work through fundraising, advocacy, and education in the United States. We collaborate with governments and corporations, non-profit groups and social enterprises, civic leaders and celebrities, churches and other faith-based organizations, youth groups and campus groups, teachers and students and families — anyone willing to help us advocate for the survival and well-being of every child.

Oxygen Media presents The Little Match Girl: The Concert, directed and choreographed by the award-winning Greg Ganakas. Based on the story by Hans Christian Anderson, with a book by Oxygen Media, additional book and lyrics by Jeff Edmond, and music and musical direction by Alastair William King.

“There is so much unrest throughout the world, in particular the crisis in Ukraine. We are honored to partner with UNICEF, a world-class organization that is helping bring relief to those in need around the globe. We hope that by sharing the talents of our amazing cast, we will help make a difference where it’s needed.” Producer, Emma Wang

The Little Match Girl stars Angelina Gui as the Little Match Girl with Broadway’s Madeleine Doherty (Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), George Dvorsky (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel), Rick Faugno (Broadway: Kiss Me Kate), Colleen Fitzpatrick (Broadway: Follies), Kevin Kern (Broadway: Les Miserables, Wicked), Bill Nolte (Broadway: Waitress), Elena Shaddow (Broadway: The Visit) and Madi Beumee (Regional: Guys and Dolls), Addie Harrington, Daniel Klein (Regional: Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Mikado), Brianna Ascione (Regional: West Side Story), and Jason Williams (National Tour: A Bronx Tale The Musical).

Musicians include Mark Klett (Associate Music Director and Keyboard), Yanni Metaxas (Violin), and Dom Frigo (Keyboard). The creative team includes Kelly Barclay (Choreographer), Gregory Gale (Costume Designer), Zack Lobel (Projections), Tina Newhauser (Production Stage Manager), Katie McArthur (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Little Match Girl: Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 PM Running 60 Minutes

The Nave at Riverside Church is located at 490 Riverside Drive (between W 121 & 122 Streets)

Tickets are $39 – $99 and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Click here for more information about UNICEF