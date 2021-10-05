The 35th Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Returns

On Sunday, October 3, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned to Shubert Alley between West 44th and West 45th Streets. This year’s edition featured ways to participate both in person and online. This allowed a way for theater lovers around the world to connect. The day raised a remarkable $753,321.

To see a video of the day click here.

The outstanding grand total will help provide lifesaving medication, health care, nutritious meals and emergency support for those living with HIV/AIDS, struggling with COVID-19 or facing other life-threatening illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

T2c’s Maryann Lopinto and Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The silent auction started at 10 am. The live auction, started at 5 pm, with fewer flea market tables there was still a theater treasures to grab. Among the shows represented with merchandise at flea market tables are Aladdin, American Utopia, Beetlejuice, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mean Girls and Waitress.

Additional flea market favorites were ATPAM, Broadway Green Alliance, Broadway Makers Alliance, Casting Society of America, Dancers Over 40, DKC/O+M and The Fabulous Invalid, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Lights of Broadway, Manhattan Association of Cabarets, Michael Crawford International Fan Association, The PATH Fund/Rockers on Broadway, Bardo Arts (formerly Reel Time Video Production), R.Evolución Latina, Roundabout Theatre Company, Second Stage Theater, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Stage Managers’ Association, The Shubert Organization/Telecharge, Sweet Hospitality Group, TDF’s Pik-a-Tkt, Theatre World Awards and United Scenic Artists Local 829.

The tables at the 35th annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $281,692, led by the single-highest table total in flea market history to date: $42,147 raised by the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM). The day concluded in the Times Square pedestrian plaza with the live auction, which raised an impressive $288,050.

The most popular live auction lot of the day was lighting designer Jules Fisher’s 1973 Tony Award and Nomination Certificate for Pippin, which went for $16,200.

A virtual meet and greet with Patti LuPone and VIP tickets to Company went for $15,000 bid, as did a VIP experience with The Shubert Organization that includes a private, guided tour of The Shubert Archive in the penthouse above Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre.

Limited-edition prints by theater illustrator Al Hirschfeld and signed by the stars featured in them raised a collective $57,100, led by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in Sunday in the Park with George, which went for $11,000.The other signed prints feature Betty Buckley in Cats, Cher in Come Back to the Five & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, Joel Grey in Cabaret, Nathan Lane in The Lisbon Traviata, Donna McKechnie in A Chorus Line, Chita Rivera in The Rink, Bruce Springsteen and Sir Patrick Stewart in The Tempest.

The live auction was led by Dear Evan Hansen alums Will Roland and Sky Lakota-Lynch. Broadway favorites Todd Buonopane and Jennifer Cody co-hosted the silent auction throughout the day in Shubert Alley, which raised a record-breaking $183,579, blowing past the previous record of $128,452 set in 2019. The top-selling silent auction lot was a typewriter used by Tom Hanks in Lucky Guy from Hanks’ personal collection, which raised $10,000. Other popular lots were a “Defying Gravity” musical phrase handwritten and signed by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz for $8,000; a Mean Girls lunch tray and cast photo signed by the original Broadway cast for $7,000; and a full set of charcoal sketches drawn onstage by Jake Gyllenhaal during Sunday in the Park with George for $4,100.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.

Please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, and at twitter.com/BCEFA