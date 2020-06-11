MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway For Black Lives Matter Again

Broadway For Black Lives Matter Again

On June 10th, 11th, and 12th, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition is hosting a three-part forum for the Broadway community to heal, listen, and hold itself accountable to its history of white supremacy.

This forum is rooted in the Broadway theater community, but is intended for all who work in the theater industry: actors, stage managers, producers, ushers, marketing interns, industry vets, recent theater grads, from New York and beyond, in order to create a space for us all to come together and begin the process of becoming an anti-racist and equitable community.

DAY 1: A Day of Healing
Wednesday, June 10th

BLACK OUT: A safe space for black industry members to share their experiences with racism, gain resources for self care, and identify the tools of unlearning the effects of systematic oppression. 

This day is intended for black industry members only. Please respect that space.

DAY 2: A Day of Listening
Thursday, June 11th

A space to center the experiences of black industry professionals, while challenging white allies to bear witness and reflect on what it means to dismantle implicit bias as it relates to institutional, structural, interpersonal and internalized racism.

DAY 3: A Day of Accountability
Friday, June 12th

A space to begin examining accountability within the Broadway industry — rooted in its history of individual and systemic racism. This is a time to collectively manifest an anti-racist theatrical landscape, while exploring the steps towards realizing that dream.

Day 2 and Day 3 are intended as two parts of a whole experience.

To register go here.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

