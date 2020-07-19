MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway For BLM: A Day oF Healing PT 2

Broadway For BLM: A Day oF Healing PT 2

Broadway For BLM is a monthly space for black industry professionals to heal, commune and equip themselves with the tools necessary to confront and dismantle anti-blackness and racism within the American Theater.

This forum is rooted in the Broadway theater community, but is intended for all who work in the theater industry: actors, stage managers, producers, ushers, marketing interns, industry vets, recent theater grads, from New York and beyond. Broadway for Black Lives Matter is creating a space for us all to come together and begin the process of becoming an anti-racist and equitable community.

Broadway Advocacy Coalition is committed to creating a safe virtual environment and maintains the right to remove any participants disregarding the safety or well being of other participants. 

Free click here

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Norm Lewis

What To Watch July 19th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 19, 2020
Read More

Christina Bianco, “The Girl Of a Thousand Voices” Helps Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow

Suzanna BowlingJuly 18, 2020
Read More

Broadway Gets Political

Suzanna BowlingJuly 18, 2020
Read More

#GREENQUARANTINE WE Can Do It: Sustainable Production Toolkit, Part One – Sourcing And Budgets

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2020
Read More

Tim Minchin Composer of Matilda The Musical…. Live

Suzanna BowlingJuly 13, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: 1998 Flea Market

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 10, 2020
Read More

Streaming Roundabout’s She Loves Me, Part III With Love

RossJuly 10, 2020
Read More
Bernadette Peters

What To Watch July 10th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2020
Read More

22nd Annual Broadway Barks Goes Virtual

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2020
Read More