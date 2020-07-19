Broadway For BLM: A Day oF Healing PT 2

Broadway For BLM is a monthly space for black industry professionals to heal, commune and equip themselves with the tools necessary to confront and dismantle anti-blackness and racism within the American Theater.

This forum is rooted in the Broadway theater community, but is intended for all who work in the theater industry: actors, stage managers, producers, ushers, marketing interns, industry vets, recent theater grads, from New York and beyond. Broadway for Black Lives Matter is creating a space for us all to come together and begin the process of becoming an anti-racist and equitable community.

Broadway Advocacy Coalition is committed to creating a safe virtual environment and maintains the right to remove any participants disregarding the safety or well being of other participants.

