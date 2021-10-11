MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway Fright Night A “Spook-Tacular” Event

Broadway Fright Night A “Spook-Tacular” Event

Thrive Alliance will present Broadway Fright Night, a Halloween celebration of songs from Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals with supernatural, horror, sci-fi, mythological and magical themes. Two fundraising performances will be presented on Saturday, October 16th at 8:00 PM and Sunday, October 17th at 3:00 PM at Tilles Center Concert Hall, Brookville, NY.

Created and hosted by New York Casting Director and Producer Stephen DeAngelis, Broadway Fright Night features five of Broadway’s finest vocalists paying homage to the theatre world’s most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in an all-new concert event created exclusively for this fundraising effort. In addition to recreating some of their most memorable musical moments, the cast will share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience. Each performance will also include a Broadway-themed Halloween Costume Contest where attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Broadway characters.

Scheduled performers include Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; Les Miserables; Jekyll & Hyde; Cats; The Woman in White; The Pirate Queen), Alyssa Fox (Wicked; Frozen), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch; “The Sandman” (NETFLIX); “Cowboy Bebop” (NETFLIX), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway; Spamilton; Jersey Boys; Rocky; A Christmas Story The Musical) and Kaley Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera; Prince of Broadway). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

The performances will feature musical selections from The Phantom of the Opera; Wicked; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; The Rocky Horror Show; Little Shop of Horrors; The Addams Family; Jekyll and Hyde, Frozen; Dracula the Musical; Dance of the Vampires; The Secret Garden and much more!!!!!

Tickets are currently on sale at www.ticketmaster.com beginning at $25.00. and Tiles Center

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Chicken & Biscuits Is A Little Under-baked

Robert MassimiOctober 10, 2021
Read More
Jason Danieley,, Marin Mazzie

Auction of Memorabilia from Broadway’s Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley To Benefit Cancer Community

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: American Buffalo, Street Fair, Some Lovers, $ For Theatre’s, Goosebumps and

Suzanna BowlingOctober 9, 2021
Read More

A Virtual Conversation With James Lapine With The Lambs’

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2021
Read More

Broadway’s Six Is Full of High Voltage Energy, Clever Lyrics and Rock Star Lighting

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2021
Read More

Six Not a Traditional Musical

Robert MassimiOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Broadway’s Funny Girl Gets Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes

Suzanna BowlingOctober 7, 2021
Read More

The 35th Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Returns

Suzanna BowlingOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Broadway’s Six Queens Finally Return to the Throne to Proudly Pop-Rule

RossOctober 4, 2021
Read More