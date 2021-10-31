Broadway Fright Night At The Tilles Center

Created and hosted by New York Casting Director and Producer Stephen DeAngelis, brought Broadway Fright Night to the Tiles Center.

The performance featured musical selections from The Phantom of the Opera; Wicked; Jekyll & Hyde; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; The Rocky Horror Show; Little Shop of Horrors; The Addams Family; Frozen; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Bat Out of Hell; The Hunchback of Notre Dame; Dracula the Musical; Dance of the Vampires; The Secret Garden and much more!!!

Scheduled performers include Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; Les Miserables; Jekyll & Hyde; Cats; The Woman in White; The Pirate Queen)

Kristy Cates (Wicked; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Finding Neverland),

Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera; Cats; How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; A Little Night Music; The Fantasticks),

Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Bonnie and Clyde) and

Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway; Spamilton; Jersey Boys; Rocky; A Christmas Story The Musical).

Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.