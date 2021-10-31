MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Broadway Fright Night At The Tilles Center

Broadway Fright Night At The Tilles Center

Created and hosted by New York Casting Director and Producer Stephen DeAngelis, brought Broadway Fright Night  to the Tiles Center.

The performance featured musical selections from The Phantom of the OperaWickedJekyll & HydeYoung FrankensteinSweeney ToddThe Rocky Horror ShowLittle Shop of HorrorsThe Addams FamilyFrozenSpider-Man: Turn Off the DarkBat Out of HellThe Hunchback of Notre DameDracula the MusicalDance of the VampiresThe Secret Garden and much more!!!

Scheduled performers include Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the OperaLes MiserablesJekyll & HydeCatsThe Woman in WhiteThe Pirate Queen)

Kristy Cates (WickedCharlie and the Chocolate Factory; Finding Neverland), 

Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the OperaCatsHow To Succeed in Business Without Really TryingA Little Night MusicThe Fantasticks), 

Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of AgesSpider-Man: Turn Off the DarkBonnie and Clyde) and 

Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden BroadwaySpamiltonJersey BoysRockyA Christmas Story The Musical).

Eugene Gwozdz

Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

Related Items
Cabaret

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

Suzanna BowlingOctober 31, 2021
Read More

My View: The Cabaret Convention-An Emotional Return

Stephen SorokoffOctober 28, 2021
Read More

Tony-nominee Melissa Errico Sings Her 2nd Encore With Max von Essen at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Suzanna BowlingOctober 27, 2021
Read More

My View: And Then There Is Marilyn Maye

Stephen SorokoffOctober 26, 2021
Read More

My View: We Thrilled to Fiddler in Yiddish..We Kvelled as Isaac Sutton Sang the Score in Hebew

Stephen SorokoffOctober 25, 2021
Read More

I Put a Spell on You Returns With Jay Armstong Johnson, Eva Nobelzada and More

Suzanna BowlingOctober 22, 2021
Read More

Birdland Presents Freda Payne in Let There Be Love

Suzanna BowlingOctober 20, 2021
Read More

Opus Two Celebrates Sondheim/Bernstein With Guest Elena Shaddow

Suzanna BowlingOctober 17, 2021
Read More

Laura Benanti Beguiles at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Jeffery Lyle SegalOctober 16, 2021
Read More