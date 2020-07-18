Broadway Gets Political

The Campaign for Joe Kennedy for Massachusetts, will present a 30-minute, pre-taped virtual concert, followed by a Q&A, beginning July 21. The show will feature performances by Sara Bareilles, Alli Mauzey, and Dee Roscioli, with appearances from Christopher Jackson, Rosanne Cash, Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, Judy Collins, and EGOT winner Rita Moreno.

Sara Bareilles Photo by James Dimmock/NBC

Kennedy, is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Ed Markey in the state’s upcoming primary election and is expected to make an appearance.

The previously announced Kelli O’Hara, Solea Pfeiffer, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will no longer take part.

The concert is produced and directed by Tony winner Debbie Gravitte through Group5 Productions.

Tickets begin at $5.