Broadway

Broadway Gets Political

The Campaign for Joe Kennedy for Massachusetts, will present a 30-minute, pre-taped virtual concert, followed by a Q&A, beginning July 21. The show will feature performances by Sara Bareilles, Alli Mauzey, and Dee Roscioli, with appearances from Christopher Jackson, Rosanne Cash, Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, Judy Collins, and EGOT winner Rita Moreno. 

Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles Photo by James Dimmock/NBC

Kennedy, is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Ed Markey in the state’s upcoming primary election and is expected to make an appearance.

The previously announced Kelli O’Hara, Solea Pfeiffer, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will no longer take part.

The concert is produced and directed by Tony winner Debbie Gravitte through Group5 Productions.

Tickets begin at $5.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

