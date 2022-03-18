MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway Grosses Are Back

Broadway Grosses Are Back

The Broadway League announced today that it will resume the traditional reporting of weekly Broadway sales totals starting March 22, 2022. This is a return to the pre-pandemic practice of releasing individual Broadway show grosses on a weekly basis.

 On Tuesday, March 22, the League will post all weeks for the 2021-2022 season through March 20 on the League’s public website, where grosses have always been reported.“With the optimism that comes as spring approaches and as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, 16 new Broadway productions are preparing to open in March and April and audiences from across the country and around the world are returning to New York. As we move forward into this more ‘normal’ time, Broadway sales figures will be reported on a weekly basis beginning March 22, 2022,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.The Broadway grosses are available by visiting The Broadway League’s website at www.broadwayleague.com

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: The Minuets and The Ukraine, Broadway Singing Coach Attacked, Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical and Millennials Are Killing Musicals

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

Stage and Screen Star William Hurt Passes On

Suzanna BowlingMarch 14, 2022
Read More

Heading to Broadway Harold and the Purple Crayon With Music By AJR

Suzanna BowlingMarch 13, 2022
Read More

Covid Making an Impact on Hadestown

Suzanna BowlingMarch 13, 2022
Read More

Tony Award Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell joins Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway at The Town Hall

Suzanna BowlingMarch 12, 2022
Read More

First Look With The Cast of POTUS First Day of Rehearsals

Suzanna BowlingMarch 12, 2022
Read More

Broadway’s Women Fund Releases Women to Watch on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingMarch 10, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Patti Is Back in Company, Daniel Radcliffe, The Drama League Honors Billy Crystal and Hugh Jackaman, The Tony Awards

Suzanna BowlingMarch 10, 2022
Read More

Baywatch Babe Pamela Anderson is Taking On Broadway’s Chicago

Suzanna BowlingMarch 8, 2022
Read More