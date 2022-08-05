Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 1

Broadway in Bryant Park iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM kicked of its 2022 season of the beloved series today with FREE performances all August long. Starting at 11 a.m., were open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Hosting were

Today’s lineup featured Disney on Broadway shows, including performances from the Broadway casts of Aladdin who see “A Whole New World”

And “Friend Like Me”

“Proud of Your Boy”

“Somebody’ s Got Your Back”

And finally “These Place Walls”

Next up The Lion King, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”

and “The Circle Of Life”

“Endless Night”

And “Shadowlands

Stay tuned for part 2 songs from Frozen and Stomp.