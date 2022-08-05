Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 1

Broadway in Bryant Park iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM kicked of its 2022 season of the beloved series today with FREE performances all August long. Starting at 11 a.m., were open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.
Hosting were
Michael James Scott and Delilah
Michael James Scott
Delilah
Today’s lineup featured Disney on Broadway shows, including performances from the Broadway casts of Aladdin who see “A Whole New World”
Michael Maliakel and Tia Altinay
Michael Maliakel and Tia Altinay
Michael Maliakel and Tia Altinay
And “Friend Like Me”
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
“Proud of Your Boy”
Michael Maliakel
Michael Maliakel
Michael Maliakel
“Somebody’ s Got Your Back”
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Brian Dillon and Max B. Ehrlich
Michael Maliakel, Michael James Scott and cast
And finally “These Place Walls”
Tia Altinay
Tia Altinay
Tia Altinay
Next up The Lion King, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”
Pearl Khwezi, Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy, Pearl Khwezi
Pearl Khwezi, Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy, Pearl Khwezi
and “The Circle Of Life”
Michael James Scott, Delilah, Tshidi Manye
Tshidi Manye
“Endless Night”
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Michael James Scott, Delilah, Jelani Remy
Michael James Scott, Delilah, Jelani Remy
And “Shadowlands
Pearl Khwezi
Pearl Khwezi
Pearl Khwezi
Stay tuned for part 2 songs from Frozen and Stomp.
Google+
YouTube
RSS