Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 2

Part 2 songs from Frozen, first up “First Time In Forever”
Ellen Marlow
Ellen Marlow
Ellen Marlow
Ellen Marlow
“Let It Go”
Charissa Hogeland
Charissa Hogeland
Charissa Hogeland
Next up Stomp.
The cast of Stomp
Desmond Howard
And the finale.
The Finale
Michael James Scott, Tia Altinay and Jelani Remy
Michael James Scott, Delilah
The Step and Repeat.
Emmanuel Scott, Delilah, Alan Asuncion ane Jayme Overton
Tia Altinay
Ellen Marlow, Charissa Hogeland
Ellen Marlow, Charissa Hogeland
Zach Bencal, Max B. Ehrlich and Brian Dillon
Zach Bencal, Max B. Ehrlich and Brian Dillon
John Gavin, Desmond Howard, Jasmine Joyner, Sean Perham, Jayme Overton, Max Meyer Emmanuel Scott and Alan Asuncion
Jelani Remy
Next week the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera. *Schedule subject to change.
Google+
YouTube
RSS