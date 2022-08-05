MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 2

Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 2

Part 2 songs from Frozen, first up “First Time In Forever”

Ellen Marlow

“Let It Go”

Charissa Hogeland

Next up Stomp.

The cast of Stomp

Desmond Howard

And the finale.

The Finale

Michael James Scott, Tia Altinay and Jelani Remy

Michael James Scott, Delilah

The Step and Repeat.

Emmanuel Scott, Delilah, Alan Asuncion ane Jayme Overton

Tia Altinay

Ellen Marlow, Charissa Hogeland

Zach Bencal, Max B. Ehrlich and Brian Dillon

John Gavin, Desmond Howard, Jasmine Joyner, Sean Perham, Jayme Overton, Max Meyer Emmanuel Scott and Alan Asuncion

Jelani Remy

Next week the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera. *Schedule subject to change.

