Broadway in Bryant Park was back! FREE performances starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Yesterday we did the show in pictures today in video

First up Wren Rivera and Aubrey Matalon in Between the Lines, then a solo by Matalon.

For The Phantom of the Opera Bradley Dean then a duet by John Riddle and Emilie Kouatchou.