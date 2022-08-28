Broadway in Bryant Park The Video’s: You Are There With A Strange Loop, Moulin Rouge, SIX and Beetlejuice

The last Broadway in Bryant Park ended with A Strange Loop, Moulin Rouge, SIX and Beetlejuice. Kyle Freeman gave us “Memory Song” along with the cast of A Strange Loop.

John-Andrew Morrison sang “Periodically” featuring Kyle Freeman.

Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus from Moulin Rouge sang “Marmalade.”

and “Come What May” Oyoyo Joi and Derek Klena. Click on the link to see video.

Oyoyo Joi performed “Firework” from Moulin Rouge.

From SIX Holli’ Conway, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Keri Rene Fuller and Nicole Young-Mi Lambert entertained with “Ex-Wives” & the theme song “Six.”

From Beetlejuice “Dead Mom,” with Elizabeth Teeter

Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg recreated “Ready, Set, Not Yet”.

Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter in “Say My Name” Click on link to see the video