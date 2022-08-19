Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With 1776, A Beautiful Noise and Funny Girl Part 1

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the third performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today’s show featured appearance by Lite FM 106.7 Host Helen Little and Tony-nominee Rob McClure.

And the casts of 1776 with “Mama Look Sharp”

A Beautiful Noise with “Forever In Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline”. If you click on links you can see the video’s

and Funny Girl’s Julie Benko proves why she’s “The Greatest Star”. Click on the link as you do not want to miss this video.

Tomorrow Wicked and Come From Away and more.