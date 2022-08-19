MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With 1776, A Beautiful Noise and Funny Girl Part 1

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With 1776, A Beautiful Noise and Funny Girl Part 1

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the third performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Helen Little

Helen Little

Today’s show featured appearance by Lite FM 106.7 Host Helen Little and Tony-nominee Rob McClure.

And the casts of 1776 with “Mama Look Sharp”

Jill Valery, Grace Stockdale, Oneika Phillips, Salome Smith, Sushma Saha, Sav Souza and Ariella Serur

Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Jill Valery, Salome Smith, Oneika Phillips, Sushma Saha, Sav Souza

Salome Smith

Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Jill Valery

A Beautiful Noise with “Forever In Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline”. If you click on links you can see the video’s

Will Swenson

Will Swenson

Will Swenson

Will Swenson and cast

Paige Faure

Paige Faure

Will Swenson

Paige Faure

Paige Faure

Makai Hernandez, Max Sangerman, Paige Faure, Will Swenson, Samantha Gershman, MiMi Scardulla, Aaron McKenzie, Kalonjee Gallimore, Robert Pendilla, Tatiana Lofton and Nina Donville

and Funny Girl’s Julie Benko proves why she’s “The Greatest Star”.  Click on the link as you do not want to miss this video.

Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Tomorrow Wicked and Come From Away and more.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Take Me Out Starring Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson To Return To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingAugust 18, 2022
Read More

100 Years of Broadway to Eisenhower With Neil Berg

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 15, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Into The Woods, Strings Attached, Dead Centre and Fall/Winterfest Festival

Suzanna BowlingAugust 14, 2022
Read More

Broadway in Bryant Park: In Video

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 13, 2022
Read More

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With Between the Lines, The Phantom of The Opera, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hanson and Chicago

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 12, 2022
Read More

Coming to Broadway This Fall

Suzanna BowlingAugust 12, 2022
Read More

Meet Déa Julien Breaking Boundaries By Understudying Soraya, Hassan and Sohrab In The Kite Runner

Suzanna BowlingAugust 10, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Working Girl musical, Jane Lynch, Ain’t No Mo’, Hamilton and Marvin Gaye,

Suzanna BowlingAugust 10, 2022
Read More

Audra McDonald To Star in Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders

Suzanna BowlingAugust 9, 2022
Read More