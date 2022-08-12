MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With Between the Lines, The Phantom of The Opera, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hanson and Chicago

Broadway in Bryant Park was back! iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM continued its 2022 season of the with FREE performances. Starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Lite FM’s Cubby and Christine

Jodi Picoult

Today’s lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of Between the Lines

Wren Rivera

Aubrey Matalon

The Phantom of the Opera

Bradley Dean

Bradley Dean

John Riddle, Emilie Kouatchou, Bradley Dean

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

T. Oliver Reed, Reeve Carney

T. Oliver Reed

Jewelle Blackman, Oliver Reed

Reeve Carney, Eva Nobelzada

Soara-Joye Ross, Kay Trinidad, Jessie Shelton

and Chicago.

Charity Angel Dawson

Erich Bergen

Next week for performances from the casts of 1776 (pre-show), Come From Away, Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night, and Wicked. *Schedule subject to change.

