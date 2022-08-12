Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With Between the Lines, The Phantom of The Opera, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hanson and Chicago

Broadway in Bryant Park was back! iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM continued its 2022 season of the with FREE performances. Starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today’s lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of Between the Lines



The Phantom of the Opera

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

and Chicago.

Next week for performances from the casts of 1776 (pre-show), Come From Away, Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night, and Wicked. *Schedule subject to change.