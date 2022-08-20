MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With Wicked and Come from Away Part 2

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With Wicked and Come from Away Part 2

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the third performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage. Yesterday we covered 1776, A Beautiful Noise and Funny Girl 

Rob McClure

Today’s show featured appearance by Lite FM 106.7 Host Helen Little and Tony-nominee Rob McClure.

Rob McClure, Helen Little

Helen Little

Rob McClure

Today Wicked where the show tells it’s “Popular,”

 

Allie Trimm

Allie Trimm

Allie Trimm

Allie Trimm

Next the duet “As Long As You’re Mine”  Click on the link to see the video.

Talia Suskauer

James D. Gish

Talia Suskauer

James D. Gish,Talia Suskauer

James D. Gish,Talia Suskauer

James D. Gish,Talia Suskauer

And ending with “The Wizard and I” Click on the link to see the video.

Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer

Allie Trimm, Talia Suskauer, James D. Gish

and from Come From Away. The opening numberClick on the link to see the video’s.

The Come From Away cast

Jim Walton, Rachel Tucker, Gene Weygant and Astrid Van Wieren

Rachel Tucker

Astrid Van Wieren

Q. Smith

Sharon Wheatley, Rachel Tucker, Astrid Van Wieren

Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Kevin McAllister, Gene Weygent, Astrid Van Wieren, James Seol, Sharon Wheatley, Rachel Tucker, Q. Smith, Sharone Sayegh, Josh Brekenridge and Delon Grant

Related Items
Uncategorized

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

Understanding the Stages of Grief: A Comprehensive Guide

WriterAugust 19, 2022
Read More

Tree Trimming: The Different Tools That Are Used For The Job

WriterAugust 19, 2022
Read More

Cali Lili’s : Eve N God This Female Is Not Yet Rated (with original soundtrack) 

WriterAugust 11, 2022
Read More

CostCertified- Design, Documents, and Administration Phases of an Architect

WriterAugust 10, 2022
Read More

Meet Samantha Rose Baldwin From Stranger Things: The Experience

Suzanna BowlingAugust 9, 2022
Read More

Woodstock Daddy Resurrected — in Audio!

G. H. HARDINGAugust 8, 2022
Read More

The Devil Wears Prada The Musical Releases Photo’s and Video As Sir Elton John Visits

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2022
Read More

Husband and Wife Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, Jessie Mueller and James Monroe Iglehart Star in Guys and Dolls

Suzanna BowlingAugust 3, 2022
Read More

Cheers to July

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 28, 2022
Read More