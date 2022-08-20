Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With Wicked and Come from Away Part 2

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the third performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage. Yesterday we covered 1776, A Beautiful Noise and Funny Girl

Today’s show featured appearance by Lite FM 106.7 Host Helen Little and Tony-nominee Rob McClure.

Today Wicked where the show tells it’s “Popular,”

Next the duet “As Long As You’re Mine” Click on the link to see the video.

And ending with “The Wizard and I” Click on the link to see the video.

and from Come From Away. The opening number. Click on the link to see the video’s.