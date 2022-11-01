MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway Inspirational Voices Held its Better Days and You are There

Broadway Inspirational Voices held its Better Days: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony in the heart of Times Square. BIV honored Tony Award winner André De Shields (Death of a Salesman, Becoming Lincoln, Hadestown)

Allen Rene Louis, Alex Lacamoire, LaChanze and Andre De Shields

Celia Rose Gooding and LaChanze

LaChanze and Andre De Shields

LaChanze

Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Producer:TopDog/Underdog, Kimberly Akimbo)

Alex Lacamoire

Andre De Shields, Alex Lacamoire

and three-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (VIVO, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton).

James Wesley, and Seth Rudetsky

James Wesley, Lillias White and Seth Rudetsky

Stars In The House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley led the event

John Eric Parker

Allen Rene Louis (Artistic Director Broadway Inspirational Voices) and Angela Grovey

curated by BIV Artistic Director Allen René Louis,

Jeremy Merrifield and Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott (Disney’s Aladdin, Something Rotten)

Mandy Gonzalez and Dan Lipton

Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez and Dan Lipton

Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In The Heights)

Daniel J. Watts (Tina, The Jam, Disney’s Werewolf By Night)

Crystal Monee Hall

Crystal Monee Hall (RENT, Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls, The Sound and Soul of Sam Cooke)

Cassondra James

Cassondra James (Once On This Island)

Broadway Inspirational Voices

the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir,

Angela Grovey (Executive Director Broadway Inspirational Voices)

with special appearances by Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry’s series Have and Have Nots, The Color Purple)

Lillias White and Andre De Shields

Lillias White and Andre De Shields

Lillias White

Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Fela!, The Life), and more.

McKinley Belcher III and Sharon D. Clarke

McKinley Belcher III, Andre De Shields and Sharon D. Clarke

Andre De Shields, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Andre De Shields, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Andre De Shields, Brian Stokes Mitchell

Andre De Shields, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell

Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Adriane Lenox, Andre De Shields and Angela Robinson

Adriane Lenox

Allen Rene Louis and Angela Robinson

Brandon Karen-Maddox and Marsellette Davis

Dell Howlett-Cunningham

Cassondra James, Grace Stockdale, Daniel J. Watts , Oneika Phillips and Andre De Shields

