Broadway Inspirational Voices Held its Better Days and You are There

Broadway Inspirational Voices held its Better Days: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony in the heart of Times Square. BIV honored Tony Award winner André De Shields (Death of a Salesman, Becoming Lincoln, Hadestown)

Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Producer:TopDog/Underdog, Kimberly Akimbo)

and three-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (VIVO, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton).

Stars In The House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley led the event

curated by BIV Artistic Director Allen René Louis,

Michael James Scott (Disney’s Aladdin, Something Rotten)

Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In The Heights)

Daniel J. Watts (Tina, The Jam, Disney’s Werewolf By Night)

Crystal Monee Hall (RENT, Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls, The Sound and Soul of Sam Cooke)

Cassondra James (Once On This Island)

the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir,

with special appearances by Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry’s series Have and Have Nots, The Color Purple)

Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Fela!, The Life), and more.