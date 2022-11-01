Broadway Inspirational Voices Held its Better Days and You are There

Broadway Inspirational Voices held its Better Days: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony in the heart of Times Square. BIV honored Tony Award winner André De Shields (Death of a Salesman, Becoming Lincoln, Hadestown)
Allen Rene Louis, Alex Lacamoire, LaChanze and Andre De Shields
Celia Rose Gooding and LaChanze
LaChanze and Andre De Shields
LaChanze
Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Producer:TopDog/Underdog, Kimberly Akimbo)
Alex Lacamoire
Andre De Shields, Alex Lacamoire
and three-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (VIVO, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton).
James Wesley, and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley, Lillias White and Seth Rudetsky
Stars In The House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley led the event
John Eric Parker
Allen Rene Louis (Artistic Director Broadway Inspirational Voices) and Angela Grovey
curated by BIV Artistic Director Allen René Louis,
Jeremy Merrifield and Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott (Disney’s Aladdin, Something Rotten)
Mandy Gonzalez and Dan Lipton
Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez and Dan Lipton
Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In The Heights)
Daniel J. Watts (Tina, The Jam, Disney’s Werewolf By Night)
Crystal Monee Hall
Crystal Monee Hall (RENT, Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls, The Sound and Soul of Sam Cooke)
Cassondra James
Cassondra James (Once On This Island)
Broadway Inspirational Voices
the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir,
Angela Grovey (Executive Director Broadway Inspirational Voices)
with special appearances by Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry’s series Have and Have Nots, The Color Purple)
Lillias White and Andre De Shields
Lillias White and Andre De Shields
Lillias White
Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Fela!, The Life), and more.
McKinley Belcher III and Sharon D. Clarke
McKinley Belcher III, Andre De Shields and Sharon D. Clarke
Andre De Shields, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Andre De Shields, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Andre De Shields, Brian Stokes Mitchell
Andre De Shields, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell
Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Adriane Lenox, Andre De Shields and Angela Robinson
Adriane Lenox
Allen Rene Louis and Angela Robinson
Brandon Karen-Maddox and Marsellette Davis
Dell Howlett-Cunningham
Cassondra James, Grace Stockdale, Daniel J. Watts , Oneika Phillips and Andre De Shields
