MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Broadway is Well Represented at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Broadway is Well Represented at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
Macy’s 46th edition will be a  25-minute showcase of synchronized fireworks shooting in tandem with a moving score. Expect intricate aerial designs in 30 different shapes and colors. 1,900 shells and effects will be launched into the night sky per minute!

NBC News’ Today anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer will host the 2022 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

A star-studded lineup includes chart-toppers 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore.

Joaquina Kalukango Photo by Kevin-Berne

Broadway will be represented with Joaquina Kalukango the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical Paradise Square is performing a patriotic medley of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful,” accompanying the dramatic “Golden Mile” display.

Photo by Joan Marcus

The cast of Freestyle Love Supreme reunite with Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze, and Anthony Veneziale. Anthony Veneziale will be bringing their talents to the starry scene.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer, and Jeigh Madjus join in.

 

 

