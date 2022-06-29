Broadway is Well Represented at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

NBC News’ Today anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer will host the 2022 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Broadway will be represented with Joaquina Kalukango the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical Paradise Square is performing a patriotic medley of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful,” accompanying the dramatic “Golden Mile” display.

The cast of Freestyle Love Supreme reunite with Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze, and Anthony Veneziale. Anthony Veneziale will be bringing their talents to the starry scene.