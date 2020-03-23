MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway Jackbox and Rosie O’Donnell Bring Cash To The Actors Fund

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening, Dear Evan Hansen) are playing irreverent party games for a cause with Broadway Jackbox, which is raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.

Watch Broadway Jackbox SMASH Edition – March 20, 2020 from bwayjackbox on www.twitch.tv

Broadway Jackbox airs on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6pm, except for a special Smash-themed stream that aired on 4pm on March 20, which featured Andrew and Alex with cast members Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors), Katharine McPhee (Waitress, “American Idol”), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules, Spring Awakening, The Addams Family), and Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, “The Flash”).

Last night Rosie O’Donnell brought back her beloved Rosie O’Donnell Show for one night only, and it was star-studded. The three-and-a-half hour event featured virtual appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, legend Patti LuPone, Ben Platt, Sarah Jessica Parker and the amazing Shoshana Bean. They raised more than $500,000 for The Actors Fund with Rosie giving $100,000 to start off the night. “1/2 a million dollars for the actors fund,” tweeted O’Donnell after the curtain fell. “Thank u everyone.”

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

