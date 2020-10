Marquees will stay dark longer than January of 2021. The Broadway League will make an announcement Friday about a extension of the shutdown until May of 2021

Broadway closed on March 12, 2020, keeping 31 shows in the dark. 8 new shows were in previews and 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing for the Tony season and beyond.

15 million audience members brought in over $1.8 billion of revenue, which leaves a deficit in the already dwindling economy.