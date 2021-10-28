Broadway League Starts To Release Grosses But Not Per Show

The Broadway League, stated at the start of the year that they would not release the weekly grosses. For those who followed them, this gave insight into the shows audiences were seeing and what caught their eye. In a season where new playwrights and controversial material was being released this spoke volumes.

Now the League’s president Charlotte St. Martin has sent out a letter claiming “Due to the increased demand for how Broadway is doing, each week we are going to share a composite of the grosses, the capacity for the week, the grosses for the week, and the number of performances accomplished for the week.

We will also include a season to date number for each of these categories.

In subsequent weeks, you will receive the report from the Research Department.

With two shows already closing early what is being released is a little more than an appeasement that is a slap on the hand.