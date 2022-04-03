MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Broadway Marketplace and The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin

Broadway Marketplace and The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin announced that it is bringing back live performances for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The shows will begin taping starting in April from the Broadway Makers Marketplace, the new For Broadway Fans, By Broadway Fans Pop Up Shop located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th Ave Subway Station).

Richard Hester

After 100 episodes of The Early Night Show were created virtually, Joshua is thrilled to partner with the Broadway Makers Marketplace in the Broadway Underground to bring free live performances to NYC in the Theatre District. The shows will feature interviews and performances by seasoned Broadway veterans, as well as Broadway newcomers and aspiring singers hosted, music directed, and accompanied by Joshua Turchin.

Joshua Turchin

Audience seating is extremely limited and reservations are required to attend one of the tapings may be made by registering online at links on Broadway Makers Marketplace’s Instagram (@broadwaymakersmarketplace) or at Joshua Turchin’s Instagram (@JoshuaTurchin). All audience members will be required to follow the same guidelines as set forth by the Broadway League (masks and proof of Covid vaccines) to ensure the safety of the performers and guests.

Max Bartos, Joshua Turchin

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin episodes will be released monthly exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network(https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-early-night-show-with-joshua-turchin/) and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Episodes can also be streamed at www.theearlynightshow.com. The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is created, written, and accompanied by 15-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, Schmigadoon!, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.

Max Bartos

Audrey Bennett

Audrey Bennett, Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin

Max Bartos , Joshua Turchin

Julia Schade, Joshua Turchin

Summer Raye Mays, Joshua Turchin

Ruby Locknar, Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin, Rye Myers

Mari Diop, Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin, Emily Hoder

Joshua Turchin, Emily Baldwin

Joshua Turchin, Janine Molinari

Joshua Turchin, Winter Donnelly

Shaina Turchin, Kira Turchin, Joshua Turchin, Michael T. Clarkston and Jason Turchin

Shaina Turchin, Kira Turchin, Joshua Turchin, Michael T. Clarkston and Jason Turchin

Carly Baker, Joshua Turchin

Cori Gardner, Joshua Turchin

Michael T. Clarkston and Cori Gardner

