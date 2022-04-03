Broadway Marketplace and The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin announced that it is bringing back live performances for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The shows will begin taping starting in April from the Broadway Makers Marketplace, the new For Broadway Fans, By Broadway Fans Pop Up Shop located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th Ave Subway Station).

After 100 episodes of The Early Night Show were created virtually, Joshua is thrilled to partner with the Broadway Makers Marketplace in the Broadway Underground to bring free live performances to NYC in the Theatre District. The shows will feature interviews and performances by seasoned Broadway veterans, as well as Broadway newcomers and aspiring singers hosted, music directed, and accompanied by Joshua Turchin.

Audience seating is extremely limited and reservations are required to attend one of the tapings may be made by registering online at links on Broadway Makers Marketplace’s Instagram (@broadwaymakersmarketplace) or at Joshua Turchin’s Instagram (@JoshuaTurchin). All audience members will be required to follow the same guidelines as set forth by the Broadway League (masks and proof of Covid vaccines) to ensure the safety of the performers and guests.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin episodes will be released monthly exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network(https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-early-night-show-with-joshua-turchin/) and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Episodes can also be streamed at www.theearlynightshow.com. The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is created, written, and accompanied by 15-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, Schmigadoon!, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.