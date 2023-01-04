Broadway News: Between Riverside and Crazy, A Doll’s House, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, Beetlejuice and Funny Girl

Maria-Christina Oliveras has joined the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton. Ms. Oliveras has assumed the role of Church Lady.

Ms. Oliveras joins a company that includes Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan(Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), Rosal Colon (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), Common (Selma), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tony Award nominee for Fences, 2ST’s Jitney) and Michael Rispoli (The Offer, The Deuce). Ms. Oliveras replaces Liza Colón-Zayas, who had to leave the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Maria-Christina Oliveras has appeared on Broadway in Amelie, Machinal, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and on National Tour inHadestown. Her Off-Broadway credits include Here Lies Love; Romeo and Juliet; Parable of the Sower (Public), Pretty Filthy (Civilians), Zorba! (Encores), Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade… (St. Ann’s), NYTW, Atlantic, Primary Stages, Clubbed Thumb, among others. Regional: Kiss My Aztec! (Hartford Stage/Berkeley Rep/La Jolla), Soft Power (CTG/Curran), Amelie (CTG/Berkeley Rep), El Huracån (Yale Rep), Williamstown, Baltimore Centerstage, Huntington, Long Wharf, Sundance, O’Neill. Selected film and television credits include St. Vincent, “NCIS: NOLA,” “The Blacklist,” “L&O: SVU,” “Madame Secretary.”

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed – and the Church won’t leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone – after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The complete casting of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House with a new version by Amy Herzog starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain has been announced. Chastain will be joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award® and Emmy Award® nominee, as ‘Torvald Helmer,’ Jesmille Darbouze as ‘Kristine Linde,’ Tasha Lawrence as ‘Anne-Marie,’ Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Dr. Rank,’ and Grammy Award® winner Okieriete Onaodowan as ‘Nils Krogstad.’ They will be joined by understudies Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and Jose Joaquin Perez.

This strictly limited 16-week engagement will play Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night. Tickets are now on sale at www.adollshousebroadway.com.

A Doll’s House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater’s most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

Producers Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker announced today that the hit Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson has officially become the highest grossing Wilson play on Broadway in history. The production was extended by popular demand — through January 29, 2023 and remains the highest grossing revival of a play on Broadway.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson – who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The current cast also features Michael Potts as Wining Boy, Ray Fisher as Lymon, Trai Byers as Avery (through January 15), Charles Browning as Avery (beginning January 17), April Matthis as Grace, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

It’s your last chance to see Broadway’s smash-hit musical Beetlejuice, which will haunt the Broadway’s Marquis Theatre (210 West 46 Street) through this Sunday, January 8, 2023. The production set a new box office record at the Marquis Theatre for the week ending January 1, 2023. Beetlejuice’s gross for the nine performance week was $2,462,667.

The show will go on the road in a National 26-city Tour, which launched on December 7, 2022, at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre. It begins performances at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Sadly you will have to see the show without Alex Brightman as he has a concussion and can not return. The show still stars Elizabeth Teeter, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, and features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Julian DeGuzman, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Jesse Jones, Katie Lombardo, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Maxx Reed, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang.

The smash hit revival of Funny Girl set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) for the week ending January 1, 2023. Funny Girl’s gross for the nine-performance week was $2,405,901.00. The previous August Wilson Theatre house record was set by Funny Girl the week ending December 18, 2022, with a weekly gross of $2,005,696.80 over eight performances.