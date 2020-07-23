Broadway On Demand Puts Broadway Back To Work

As it launches its premium, subscription-based programming, BOD+, Broadway On Demand, the new theater-focused streaming platform, is putting Broadway back to work by calling on performers, writers, composers, designers, technicians and other industry professionals to join their subscription series lineup by submitting pitches for anything from masterclasses, docuseries and original narratives to concerts, sketch material, and more.

Sean Cercone, Broadway On Demand President and CEO, said about the new initiative, “We have been carefully assembling and curating a huge treasure trove of premium programming for subscribers, and are very excited to launch September 1st 2020. The seemingly endless demand for exciting new content allows us to create meaningful opportunities for the entire Broadway community, which has been out-of-work since March. These brilliant artists and artisans are also mothers, fathers, and family members with rent, mortgages, medical bills and very real financial responsibilities. We are thrilled to use our new platform in this important time to find ways to support, engage – and pay for – Broadway’s bottomless well of creativity and talent.”

Show formats for pitches can be long-form or episodic but must be conducive to the streaming market. For more information and to submit pitches, please visit https://work.broadwayondemand.com/.

Broadway On Demand is the virtual performing arts complex with a variety of programming that far surpasses any theatrical streaming services currently in the marketplace. In addition to a growing list of live-captured Broadway shows that can be viewed on demand, Broadway On Demand is partnering with individual artists, concert series, brick-and-mortar performance venues, and producing entities around the world to be able to continuously offer the widest array of archived and live streaming events, including everything from exclusive performances to backstage access to masterclasses, and much more. Thanks to a unique licensing interface, ShowShareä, approved middle school, high school, college, community and professional theatre productions utilize the platform to stream to their audiences.

