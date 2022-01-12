MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Broadway On The Bowery is Back With Teal Wicks

Two of New York City’s most crowded thoroughfares – Broadway and Bowery – lie a very short distance apart but epitomize the divide between “uptown glamour” and “downtown edge”.

Teal (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland, Wicked) in a way you have never seen her before as the Broadway star brings glamour and edge to this intimate evening of entertainment and lends her incredible voice to an array of songs with a downtown twist. She will perform with the Bowery Quartet under the musical direction of
Nick Wilders.

This special event will take place on February 21st at 8:30pm at Duane Park, NYC. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased now here.

