Broadway Opening: Here is the Scoop

Here are the dates that have been set.

Chicago will resume performances on September 14, 2021 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Six set to open the day Broadway shut down, royally returns Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, with an official opening night on Sunday, October 3. Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived!

David Byrne’s American Utopia is headed in September 17, 2021 at a theatre to be determined. For fans you can watch a movie version directed by Spike Lee on HBO!

The musical Come From Away will return to Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this fall, with performances beginning September 21. Tickets are now on sale.

Come From Away intends to play eight performances a week (the pre-pandemic standard) for at least the first three months, with seven-performance weeks (including three matinees) beginning in December.

While the Broadway production was closed, the musical had a live capture filmed at the Schoenfeld in May to eventually be released on Apple TV+. The Olivier-winning West End production will return to London’s Phoenix Theatre July 22. An Australian staging played Melbourne earlier this year and a Swedish-language version opened in September 2020.

Producers of the critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s landmark musical Little Shop Of Horrors are thrilled to announce that the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival will reopen on Tuesday, September 21 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Tickets are on sale now for performances beginning September 21, 2021 through January 2, 2022 at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), Little Shop Of Horrors began previews at the Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to widespread critical acclaim.

Having played six months prior to the live theater suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the acclaimed production is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Sharon D. Clarke

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, the Tony Award®-winning musical will resume Broadway performances on Saturday, October 16, subject to government approval, at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) with a gala performance heralding the return of Broadway. This historic night, pending Broadway’s anticipated return will follow health and safety guidelines, will be the first Saturday opening on Broadway in a decade.

Tickets are on sale now via www.ainttooproudmusical.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400.

The musical, opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain’t Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations’ legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner DesMcAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Casting for the Broadway return of Ain’t Too Proud will be announced shortly.

The first national touring production of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations will launch this fall and visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations’ roots in Detroit.

Rob McClure

Mrs. Doubtfire the beloved 1993 Robin Williams comedy is set to resume on October 21, 2021 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, with an official opening date of December 5, 2021. Rob McClure still stars as the cross-dressing dad.

The Phantom of the Opera the longest-running Broadway show ever (since 1988!) haunts again Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Majestic Theatre.

Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price are thrilled to announce that the 15-time Tony Award-nominated and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill will reopen on Broadway on Thursday, October 21, 2021, ending a nineteen-month suspension of performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets to the“electrifying, visceral and stunning” musical (The Hollywood Reporter) – inspired by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette’s seminal album of the same name – are on sale now at Telecharge.com.

At the time of the Broadway suspension last March, the cast of Jagged Little Pill featured Tony Award nominees Elizabeth Stanley as “Mary Jane,” Sean Allan Krill as “Steve”, Celia Rose Gooding as “Frankie” and Derek Klena as “Nick”, who starred as The Healy Family, alongside Tony nominee & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Kathryn Gallagher as “Bella,” Tony nominee & Drama Desk Award winner Lauren Patten as “Jo,” and Antonio Cipriano as “Phoenix”. The principal cast members all reprised their roles from the musical’s record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater, supported by a dynamic ensemble featuring Annelise Baker, Maiya Blaney, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Keri René Fuller, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams. Variety hailed the cast as “Triumphant! Not Since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life.” Any casting updates for the show’s return to the stage this fall will be announced in the coming months.

Judy Kaye

Diana previews at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, with an opening night of December 16, 2021. A filmed version of the musical, will premiere on Netflix on October 1, 2021. Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and stars Jeanna de Waal as the title princess, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk

The visionary award-winning new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott starring Tony and Grammy Award® winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne will resume preview performances on Monday, December 20, 2021 ahead of a Sunday, January 9, 2022 official opening night, pending Broadway’s anticipated return with government approval, and following health and safety guidelines.

Tickets for the highly anticipated production of Company at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) go on sale tomorrow, May 11 at 12:01 AM via www.companymusical.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400.

Company was in sell-out preview performances when on Thursday, March 12, 2020, the COVID-19 crisis forced the shutdown of all Broadway theaters.

It is anticipated that the cast that was in previews for Company will return to the production with final details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Music Man starring Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster begins previews on December 20, 2021 and opening night set for February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The Minutes is coming back March 15, 2022 at a Shubert theatre to be determined. Most of the original cast members of Tracy Letts’ caustic small-town comedy, which was in previews when the shutdown hit, have signed on to the new dates, including Tony winner Jessie Mueller. (Armie Hammer withdrew due to personal issues.)