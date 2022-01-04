Broadway Openings, Closings and Suspensions

Mrs. Doubtfire is taking a vacation from January 10-March 14. Performances are scheduled to resume March 15. The reason is producers are hoping the cast will have a chance to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders for performances March 15 or later will keep their seating locations. Those with tickets for canceled performances can exchange for a later date or get a refund from their point of purchase.

Come From Away is cancelled until January 7th, The Music Man is cancelled until January 15th, Skeleton Crew will resume January 9th. The production’s opening, was originally scheduled for January 19th, has been postponed to a later date to be announced.

Ain’t Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, Thoughts of a Colored Man and Waitress closed for good.

Shows that ran their run include the fabulous Lehman Trilogy

Clyde’s has partnered with Assemble Stream to offer simulcasts of their final 16 performances.

The Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival, originally scheduled to run January 12-30, has been cancelled due to disruptions caused by the spread of the Omicron variant. The festival’s On the Road production of Pascal Rambert’s The Art of Theatre & With My Own Hands, being presented at PS21 in Chatham, New York, will proceed as planned, with its run still set for January 14-23. Ticket holders should expect an email with further instructions and info. Visit PublicTheater.org for more.