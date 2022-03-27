Broadway Openings in April

Paradise Square: Ethel Barrymore Theatre Opening Night: April 3

Creative Team: Jason Howland (music), Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare (lyrics); Larry Kirwan (additional material); Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan (book); Moisés Kaufman (director); Bill T. Jones (choreographer), Alex Sanchez (musical staging).

Cast: Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, John Dossett, Sidney DuPont, A.J. Shively, Nathaniel Stampley, Gabrielle McClinton, Jacob Fishel, Kevin Dennis, and Matt Bogart

Set in Manhattan’s Five Points neighborhood during the Civil War, the musical follows the inhabitants of a local saloon—including the Black woman who owns it, a conflicted newly arrived Irish immigrant, a runaway slave, and a once-great songwriter.

Take Me Out: Helen Hayes Theatre Opening Night: April 4

Creative Team: Scott Ellis (director), Richard Greenberg (playwright)

Cast: Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams

A revival of the Tony-winning comedy-drama, about the coming out of a gay baseball player.

Beetlejuice: Marquis Theatre Performances resume: April 8 Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer and the rest are back to scare you just one more time. Creative Team: Alex Timbers (director), Eddie Perfect (score), Scott Brown and Anthony King (book)

The popular musical is back from the dead (again) in a new home after closing prematurely during the pandemic.

The Little Prince: Broadway Theatre First Preview: March 29 Opening Night: April 11

Creative Team: Anne Tournié (co-director and choreographer), Chris Mouron (libretto and co-director), Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (source material) and Terry Truck (music).

A stage adaptation of the 1942 book, penned and illustrated by de Saint-Exupéry, featuring spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and video mapping technology.



American Buffalo:Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, Darren Criss at the Circle in the Square Opening Night: April 14

Creative Team: David Mamet (playwright), Neil Pepe (director)

A junk shop owner schemes to get back a valuable nickel sold for much less than it’s true worth.



The Minutes: Studio 54 Previews Resume: April 2 Opening Night: April 17

Creative Team: Anna D. Shapiro (director), Tracy Letts (playwright)

Cast: Tracy Letts, Blair Brown, Jessie Mueller, Ian Barford, K. Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy, Sally Murphy, Jeff Still, Noah Reid

The city council drama returns to previews in a new theatre.

How I Learned To Drive: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Opening Night: April 19

Creative Team: Paula Vogel (playwright), Mark Brokaw (director)

Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse reprise their roles more than 20 years later after the 1997 Off-Broadway debut of the Pulitzer-prize winning play. It follows Li’l Bit (Parker) as she looks back in time in order to make sense of an uncle (Morse) who impacted her past, present, and future.

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf: Booth Theatre First Preview: April 1 Opening Night: April 20

Creative Team: Camille Brown (director-choreographer), Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons and Kenneth Teaton (producers),

Ntozake Shange’s form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. Leah C. Gardiner, who directed the revival at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater in 2019, is unable to continue at the helm on Broadway due to pre-pandemic commitments.

Hangman: Golden Theatre First Preview: April 8 Opening Night: April 21

Creative Team: Martin McDonagh (playwright), Matthew Dunster (director), Anna Fleischle (set/costume designer), Joshua Carr (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson (sound designer)

Cast: David Threlfall, Alfie Allen, Tracie Bennett, Owen Campbell, Jeremy Crutchley, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, John Hodgkinson, Richard Hollis, John Horton, Ryan Pope, Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel, Colin McPhillamy, Andy Nyman

About: Regulars at a pub in 1960s England gather to hear how a hangman will react to the news hanging is abolished.



Funny Girl: August Wilson Theatre Opening Night: April 24

Cast: Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rosie Brice, and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan

Creative Team: Michael Mayer (director), Harvey Fierstein (revised book), Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), Isobel Lennart (original book), Sonia Friedman and Scott Landis (producers), David Zinn (set designer), Ellenore Scott (choreographer), and Ayodele Casel (tap choreographer).

The first Broadway revival of Funny Girl since the original 1964 production catapulted Barbra Streisand to stardom.

The Skin Of Our Teeth: Vivian Beaumont Theatre: First Preview: April 1 Opening Night: April 25 Creative Team: Lileana Blain-Cruz (director), Thornton Wilder (playwright)

Recipient of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Skin of Our Teeth illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey, as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war.

A Strange Loop: Lyceum Theatre First Preview: April 6 Opening Night: April 26

Cast: Antwayn Hopper, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey, and Jason Veasey.

Creative Team: Michael R. Jackson (book, music, and lyrics), Stephen Brackett (director), Raja Feather Kelly (choreographer), Arnulfo Maldonado (set designer), Montana Levi Blanco (costume designer)

The winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama follows Usher, a young, Black, gay theatre writer grappling with his toxic inner thoughts while trying to write a musical about a young, Black, gay theatre writer grappling with his toxic inner thought while trying to write a musical about… and on and on.

Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dunbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive Shubert Theatre First Preview: April 14 Opening April 27th’s matinee performance Creative Team: Selina Fillinger (playwright), Susan Stroman (director)

Cast: Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White, and Vanessa Williams



Mr. Saturday Night: Nederlander Theatre Opening Night: April 27

Cast: Billy Crystal, Randy Graff, David Paymer, Chasten Harmon

Creative Team: Jason Robert Brown (composer), Amanda Green (lyricist), John Rando (director), Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel (book)

Crystal returns to the role of stand-up comic Buddy Young Jr., whom he played in the 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name. Crystal co-wrote, directed, and starred in the comedy about a borscht-belt comedian whose abrasive ego eclipses his success and alienates his family.



Macbeth: Longacre Theatre First Preview: March 29 Opening Night: April 28

Cast: Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga Creative Team: Sam Gold (director)

The U.K. stage and screen favorites come to Broadway in one of the Bard’s most dastardly works.