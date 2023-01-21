Broadway

Broadway Openings In February

Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Carolee Carmello, Jessica Chastain, Micaela Diamond, Josh Groban, Nathan Lane, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ben Platt  and Zoë Wanamaker are all coming to Broadway in February.

Pictures From Home: opens February 9th, at Studio 54, 254 W 54th Street. Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker as a picture-perfect trio. When photographer Larry Sultan turned his focus to his parents’ perfect life, he uncovered dark truths and secrets behind the facade. Based on the bestselling memoir.

A Doll’s House: Starts February 13, opens March 4 at the Hudson Theatre, 141 W 44th Street. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is Nora in the latest revival of Henrik Ibsen’s masterwork. Housewife and mother Nora is living the perfect 19th-century woman’s life, but that’s not the life she wants, and she intends to start her own independent one. Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog newly adapts Ibsen’s script for today.

Bad Cinderella: Starts February 17, opens March 23 at the Imperial Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s latest musical, a modern update on the classic fairy tale, comes to Broadway following a run in London’s West End. Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle, Christina Acosta Robinson.

Parade: Starts February 21, opens March 16 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 W 45th Street. Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond star in Jason Robert Brown (music & lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) musical. Directed by Michael Arden in a sold-out run at New York City Center, in a new production.

Sweeney Todd: Starts February 26, opens March 26 at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 W 46th Street. Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and  Hugh Wheeler (book) will be brought back to life by director Thomas Kail. Starring: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, John Rapson, Nicholas Christopher in the musical thriller about the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Expect a 26-person orchestra playing Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations.

