Broadway
Broadway Openings in March
Get ready for the season to truly begin. There are seven openings in March. Already in previews are:
A Doll’s House: Opens March 9th at the Hudson Theatre, 141 W 44th Street. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is Nora in the latest revival of Henrik Ibsen’s masterwork. Housewife and mother Nora is living the perfect 19th-century woman’s life, but that’s not the life she wants, and she intends to start her own independent one. Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog newly adapts Ibsen’s script for today.
Bad Cinderella: Opens March 23 at the Imperial Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s latest musical, a modern update on the classic fairy tale, comes to Broadway following a run in London’s West End. Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle, Christina Acosta Robinson.
Parade: Opens March 16 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 W 45th Street. Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond star in Jason Robert Brown (music & lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) musical. Directed by Michael Arden in a sold-out run at New York City Center, in a new production.
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’: Previews begin March 2, Opening Night: March 19th at The Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th Street. This revival, directed by original Dancin’ cast member Wayne Cilento, preserves Fosse’s choreography from the show’s 1978 premiere. Various dance routines blend his signature style with multiple dance genres, all together making a celebration of Fosse and the evolution of dance.
The Thanksgiving Play: Opens March 25th at the Hayes Theater, 240 W 44th Street. Larissa FastHorse becomes the first Indigenous female Broadway playwright with this show, which follows an all-white theatre troupe as they try to devise a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving pageant to perform for elementary schoolers. A whole cornucopia of problems, and laughs, ensue.
Sweeney Todd: Opens March 26 at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 W 46th Street. Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and Hugh Wheeler (book) will be brought back to life by director Thomas Kail. Starring: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, John Rapson, Nicholas Christopher in the musical thriller about the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Expect a 26-person orchestra playing Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations.
Life of Pi: Previews Begin: March 9, Opening Night: March 30,at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 W 45th Street.Pi, the only human survivor of a shipwreck. He and the four wild animals who also made it out are still fighting against time to keep surviving and make it out of the ocean. Yann Martel’s novel was a bestseller, the film was a four-time Oscar winner, and Life of Pi on Broadway, which follows an acclaimed London premiere, is sure to be just as big of a hit.
Shucked: Previews Begin: March 8, Opening Night: April 4, at The Nederlander Theatre, 208 West 41st Street. A new musical comedy where a couple puts their wedding on hold to help their rural town and meets a fun bunch of country characters. There’s one thing, though, that brings them all together: corn. Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally wrote the music for Shucked; they’ve written country hits for Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, and more.
Camelot: Previews Begin: March 9, Opening Night: April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 W 65th Street. The legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table comes to the stage once more. Lincoln Center Theater is reviving the beloved Lerner and Loewe musical from March 8, this time with an updated book by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird). All the classic songs, like “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and “If Ever I Would Leave You,” remain, as does the central story: a love triangle between King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and the knight Lancelot.
Peter Pan Goes Wrong: Previews Begin: March 17, Opening Night: April 19, at the Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street. Follow the second star to the right and straight on ’till morning to see Peter Pan Goes Wrong. This spoof on J. M. Barrie’s tale, from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, sees an amateur theatre troupe try to put on Peter Pan and run into a whole host of mid-show mishaps. Audiences are sure to be hooked thanks to the nonstop laughs.
Fat Ham: Previews Begin: March 21, Opening Night: April 12, at the American Airlines Theatre, 227 W 42nd Street. Revenge is a dish best served hot off the grill in Fat Ham, the Pulitzer-winning Hamlet adaptation by James Ijames. He turns Shakespeare’s tragedy into a 90-minute comedy, in which the Black college student Juicy wonders whether violence is the only way to get justice for his father’s murder. Fat Ham‘s Off-Broadway premiere at The Public Theater in 2022 received critical acclaim.
New York, New York:Previews Begin: March 24,Opening Night: April 26, at theSt. James Theatre, 246 W 44th Street. If you can make it to New York, New York on Broadway, you can make it anywhere. This new Kander and Ebb musical, co-composed with Lin-Manuel Miranda, is loosely based on the iconic 1977 Martin Scorsese film. The post-war NYC setting is the same, but the musical features a completely new plot, so get ready to see New York as you never have.
Broadway
The Jonas Brothers Will Play 5 Nights on Broadway
The Jonas Brothers have a new album titled “The Album” and to promote it they are headed to Broadway. – into high gear; a ride that will take them to the Great White Way.
Friday, they release their brand new single Wings, and announced they would be playing 5 nights at the Marquis Theatre in March 14-18!
Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35, shared on their Instagram page, stating that each night will be focused on a different album and “they’ll be playing all the hits”.
On March 14, they’ll be performing songs from their from their 2nd album Jonas Brothers (2007).
On the 15th their third studio album A Little Bit Longer (2008).
On the 16th Line, Vines And Trying Times (2009),
And on the 17th their most recent album Happiness Begins (2019).
For the final show they will play songs from their upcoming new album – The Album – which will be officially dropping on May 12.
To get tickets you’ ll need a Verified Fan code to get tickets, so make sure to register now through Sunday!!
Broadway
Jennifer Holliday Is A Diamond That Shines Brilliantly Inside and Out
In 1981 Jennifer Holliday achieved worldwide fame as Effie White in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. In 2016 she won Broadway back as Shug Avery in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Last night she won over fans and anyone else who was in the audience of the prestigious Diamond Series, at 54 Below.
Starting out with “I Ain’t Been Licked” by Ashford and Simpson, Holliday showed not only was she here to stay, but an artist to be reckoned with.
The Diana Ross song “My Turn,” took on a new meaning as she thanked the audience for being there and chose this time to spend this time with her. She stated “You are my friends” and we the audience felt blessed to be there.
The Kern and Fields standard from Swingtime “Pick Yourself Up,” had Holliday talking about fame and how fleeting it is.
Re-creating two signature songs “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirlsand “Push Da Button” from The Color Purple, made you feel as if you missed some of the best Broadway moments and now you have a chance to rediscover them. I was there for both moments and this moment was like time stood still.
Next up was a haunting version of Billie Holliday’s and Arthur Herzog Jr. “God Bless The Child.”
“The Way He Makes Me Feel” from Yentl was sexy, sensual and allowed Ms. Holliday to share how when she was in Dreamgirls, she was 19 going on 20 years old and Streisand told her that she should not lose weight because that’s what she was known for and they tried to make her fix her nose when she got in the business and that the things that we are associated with make us us.”
“The Cole Porter Medley” allowed Ms. Holliday’s music director/pianist Rashad McPherson arrangements shine. On that note bass guitarist: Criston Oates, drummer: Shawn Dustin, lead guitarist: Andrew Jagannath, saxophone: Craig Hill, trumpet: Ryan Easter and Trombonist: Javon Johnson, all had chances to share the spotlight and Ms. Holliday put her own spin on these American songbook classics.
Putting her own spin again on a classic Harry Warren’s and Etta James’s “At Last,” Ms. Holliday’s chops and emotional connection to lyric showed, she may have spent some time trying to figure out where she belonged, but it was clear she has found her way.
Tina Turner’s classic “River Deep, Mountain High” had Ms. Holliday and her band killing it as the whole room started dancing.
Michael Bennett and Marvin Hamilish played big roles in Ms. Holliday’s life and she shared the high’s and low’s and then dedicated “What I Did For Love” to them. There wasn’t a dry eye.
And as the pièce de résistance a phenomenally sung “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” “I became a young woman and then a real woman and then a grown-ass woman, the song took on different meanings. It’s a song of survival today. It’s like, ‘And I’m telling you that I’m still here. I’m not going.’ So for me, more so than anything, it’s me telling the world — and telling myself — that I’m worthy to still be here and that I still have a lot more to offer.” All I can say to that is yes, yes and hell yes!
Ms. Holliday is a treat to 54 Below and anyone who is smart enough to get tickets for this one of a kind event. The Diamond Series is definitely a rare gem and you can still get tickets.
The Diamond Series Presents Jennifer Holliday until the 26th at 8:30 (doors open at 6 pm for dinner)
All photo’s and video Magda Katz
Broadway
JoJo Makes Her Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge
Joanna ‘JoJo’ Levesque whose self-titled debut studio album peaked at number four on the US Billboard 200 when she was just 14 years old, will make her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge this spring.
The singer/actress revealed she will take on the lead role of Satine on Broadway from Ashley Loren for a limited number of performances beginning April 11.
“So I can’t believe I can finally say this…I’m making my Broadway debut in MOULIN ROUGE! When I saw this musical for the first time, I fell head over heels in love instantly. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging on every word of every song,”
Tickets for the shows at the Al Hirschfeld Theater are available via the mobile-focused ticketing platform.SeatGek.
