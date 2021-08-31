Broadway, Oprah and NYC Come Back

The new campaign for bringing back broadway, “This Is Broadway” debuted yesterday Monday August 30th on the morning shows and social media platforms. A shorter version aired as a television commercial. Narrated by a bland Oprah Winfrey this three-minute scrapbook from the past boggles the mind. How does archival footage, which many will not know, bring back the exciting and promising industry known as Broadway?

This film edited, with clips seems ADD orientated, and they miss highlighting the shows they are trying to market. I don’t see how this film will capture an American audience, let alone a foreign one. So far it looks like hardly anyone has viewed it. It has 8 comments and 4 likes.

Drew Hodges who started SpotCo. got the unions involved to agreed to waive fees. Everything was done for free or for cost. There was no money so they are relying on social media to share, however I am sharing the video and it takes you to YouTube. Most will not share due to this.

In the poster which looks like a high school scrapbook tiny red letters state “We can’t wait to welcome you home.” I had to enlarge the picture to read this. Isn’t Broadway a destination? How is it home? On the bottom again in hard to read red letters it says” Let’s See A Show” and “Get Your Tickets Now”.

The campaign also includes

THISISBROADWAY.ORG

A central element to the campaign, thisisbroadway.org, providing audiences with a comprehensive overview of what’s playing on Broadway. The website is also home to the campaign’s anthem film, safety information, and real time updates regarding Broadway’s return.

WIN ALL OF BROADWAY CONTEST

The League is launching a first-of-its-kind contest: one lucky winner will win four tickets to every Broadway show in the 2021-2022 season. The prize includes 37 shows, valued at eighteen thousand dollars. The contest will be hosted by Audience Rewards and is free to enter. All current Broadway shows are confirmed to participate. The contest will run from September 1 to October 15, 2021. To enter, visit https://www.audiencerewards.com/ and log in or sign up for Audience Rewards membership enrollment and opt in to email communications from Audience Rewards.

LIGHTING OF THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING

Today, the Broadway League was joined by Broadway’s Chicago the Musical stars Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín at the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony to celebrate Broadway’s return illuminating the NYC skyline in celebration of Broadway’s return.

CURTAIN UP! FESTIVAL

As previously announced, CURTAIN UP! will take place from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 outdoor in Times Square. The three-day, free festival will include interactive experiences, panels, live concerts, and performances culminating in a concert celebrating the entirety of the Broadway industry in the heart of Times Square. Participating artists and more information will be announced soon.

If Broadway wants to survive the ravages of a world wide pandemic, it has to do better than a travel log of memories.