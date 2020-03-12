Broadway Ordered To Shut Down

Starting tonight, Broadway will shut down for four to six weeks, due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Post.

The shutdown was ordered by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo after he banned gatherings of 500 or more. The Broadway League has issued a statement:

Under the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in New York City will suspend all performances immediately in support of the health and well-being of the theatregoing public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry. Performances will commence the week of April 13, 2020.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality. Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night.”

Those holding tickets for performances through April 12, 2020 should contact their point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.

The Broadway League will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the Broadway community and make decisions as circumstances require, in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state and local health officials.

For further information, please visit broadwayleague.com

Six was to open tonight and Tracy Letts The Minutes was to open Sunday. There are 31 more shows that were to follow to make the April 23 deadline to be eligible for the 2020 Tony Awards.

The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Museum of Art are also all now closed.